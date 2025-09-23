The $100000 H-1B visa jolt and an even bigger shock that could be in store

Foreign workers fill a critical need in the US labour market -- particularly in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics fields. Every year, US employers seeking highly skilled foreign professionals compete for the pool of H-1B visa numbers for which USCIS controls the allocation. With a low statutory limit of visas available, demand has outstripped supply in recent years, and the visa cap has been reached before the year ends.

But Trump and his team often accuse Indians of replacing American workers, creating an economic and national security threat to the nation. H-1B visas for Indians shot up from 32% in FY2003 to over 70% in recent years, which prompted Trump to go easy on approvals.

For instance, under Trump 1.0, USCIS denied a larger percentage of H-1B petitions than in the preceding four years. Denials of new H-1B petitions for initial employment rose from 6% in FY15 to a high of 24% in FY18, before dropping to 21% in FY19, 13% in FY20, 4% in FY21, and only 2% in FY2022 -- the lowest denial rates ever recorded. The denial rate for petitions for continuing employment was 2% in both FY22 and FY21, down from 7% in FY20 and 12% in both FY18 and FY19.