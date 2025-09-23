Kerala Forest department all set to groom school students under ‘Eco Cadets’ programme

Written by Shainu Mohan for The New Indian Express

In a move to nurture environmental stewardship among the young generation, the forest department is launching the ‘Eco Cadets’ initiative, modelled on the successful Student Police Cadet (SPC) programme. The scheme, aimed at students from Classes 8 to 10, seeks to cultivate discipline, responsibility, and a strong sense of care for nature in youngsters.

Interestingly, the Eco Cadets initiative was first conceived in 2014, but it never took off due to administrative hurdles. Now, after more than a decade, the programme is finally being implemented, reviving an idea that had long been on the back burner.

The cadets will be recruited primarily from the 1,195 active forestry clubs functioning across schools in the state. Kerala has a total of 1,255 such clubs, and students with an existing interest in conservation are expected to form the first line of participants. A minimum of 1,000 students will be recruited in the first phase.

The initiative envisions developing “the finest eco-stewards caring for nature,” nurturing a generation of young leaders who will serve as brand ambassadors for environmental conservation. Its mission is to promote responsible eco-stewardship and respect for ecological laws.

According to the forest officials, Eco Cadets will be groomed to display leadership, discipline, camaraderie, and selfless service, while also being equipped with practical conservation skills such as mangrove protection and biodiversity conservation.

“This project was conceived a decade ago and had already received government approvals. But for some reason, it never materialised. Now, we are moving ahead with its implementation. A lot of groundwork was already completed back then.

We have revised the proposal, and one of the key changes is the provision of grace marks for the participating students. The revised proposal will be submitted for final approval soon,” said Prabhu P M, assistant conservator of forests, social forestry (extension).

The uniforms for the Eco Cadets have been designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). The attire will feature olive-green trousers, a light olive shirt, a beret cap, and an insignia with the Eco Cadet Corps (ECC) emblem. The cadets will also receive accessories such as a compass, haversack, and sleeping bag, underlining their outdoor and conservation-focused role.

The activities of the Eco Cadets will include tree planting, wetland and mangrove conservation, turtle protection drives, riverbank restoration, bird and butterfly watching, and wildlife census exercises.