IT Minister Vaishnaw switches to Zoho in support of PM Modi's Swadeshi vision

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday, September 22, his transition to Zoho, the Indian-developed platform for office productivity applications, marking a significant endorsement of homegrown technology solutions.
Sharing the update on social media platform X, Vaishnaw urged citizens to adopt domestic solutions in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swadeshi initiative.
“I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” he wrote.
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu welcomed the announcement, calling it a major morale boost for his team.
“Thank You sir, this is a huge morale boost for our engineers who have worked hard for over two decades to build our product suite. We will make you proud and make our nation proud. Jai Hind,” Vembu responded.
Push for digital independence
The minister’s switch is part of India’s wider push for technological self-sufficiency and reduced reliance on foreign providers.
The government continues to encourage digital independence as a cornerstone of India’s economic and strategic vision.
PM Modi links Swadeshi to Viksit Bharat 2047
Prime Minister Modi has consistently tied the Swadeshi call to his Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
In a recent message, he urged citizens to support local industries, artisans, and workers, emphasising that buying domestic products creates jobs and strengthens the economy.
GST reforms add festive significance
Linking the movement to economic reforms, Modi also highlighted the launch of “GST Bachat Utsav,” enabled through Next Generation GST reforms.
He noted that these changes would ease household financial burdens, support small businesses, and boost India’s global investment appeal.