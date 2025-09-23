IT Minister Vaishnaw switches to Zoho in support of PM Modi's Swadeshi vision

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Monday, September 22, his transition to Zoho, the Indian-developed platform for office productivity applications, marking a significant endorsement of homegrown technology solutions.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Vaishnaw urged citizens to adopt domestic solutions in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swadeshi initiative.

“I am moving to Zoho — our own Swadeshi platform for documents, spreadsheets & presentations. I urge all to join PM Narendra Modi's call for Swadeshi by adopting indigenous products & services,” he wrote.