India sets sights on 2036 Olympics, champions rural talent

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced India’s goal to host the 2036 Olympics, describing it as a landmark achievement for Indian sports during his speech at the Isha Gramotsavam finale in Coimbatore on Sunday, September 21, as reported by The New Indian Express.

Isha Gramotsavam’s role

Speaking at the Isha Yoga Centre, Mandaviya highlighted the significance of rural sports. “Every rural game represents not just a village, but the whole of Bharat. This is the soul of Isha Gramotsavam, showing us the journey from a village to the world,” he said.

The 17th edition of the festival, spanning 183 locations across Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, and Puducherry, engaged 63,220 participants over two months.

Rural talent development

Mandaviya sought collaboration with ‘Sadhguru’ Jaggi Vasudev to identify rural talent and proposed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Isha Foundation. He emphasised, “Cities may polish talents, but legends are born in the soil of villages.”

The minister committed to expanding Isha Gramotsavam to all 28 states by 2028, aiming to revitalise rural India. “It is not about the sport, but an essential effort to reignite and rekindle a different level of life in rural India,” he added, underscoring the global showcase of India’s capabilities during the 2036 Olympics.