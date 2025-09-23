IIT Kharagpur sets up 10 counsellors to evaluate psychological stress of students

Amid many cases of unnatural deaths of students reported in its hostels, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) announced on Monday, September 23, that it has engaged ten counsellors who would meet with students and researchers to determine whether they are under psychological distress.

In addition to the current counsellors on the campus, these ten experts will move around campus, interact with students and researchers as friends, and discuss their concerns, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur Director Suman Chakraborty told PTI.

The action comes after a researcher's body was discovered hanging from the ceiling of his hostel room on September 20, marking the sixth suspected suicide case at the prestigious institute this year.

Harshkumar Pandey (27), a Ranchi native, was discovered dead in his room at the BR Ambedkar Hall. He was pursuing a PhD in mechanical engineering at the institute.

Chakraborty, who had previously been designated Dean of Students' Well-Being, also launched the 'Setu' mobile app to assist students who are experiencing mental stress.

In addition, a fact-finding team formed by the institute to investigate cases of unnatural deaths of students on campus convened on Monday.

The director also stated that the institute had implemented many initiatives to address this issue, including the formation of a Board of Hope and the appointment of a dean of student well-being.

In addition, he added that each hostel resident's door has a barcode that can be scanned, and that a 24/7 counselling number may be downloaded for immediate assistance and support.