ICAI CA 2025 exam schedule released; Check the dates here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially issued the timetable for the CA January 2025 exams, which encompasses all levels — Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses.

Candidates can view the whole timetable on the institute's official website, icai.org.

According to the notification, the final course tests will be held in two groups. Group 1 exams are scheduled for January 5, 7, and 9, while Group 2 exams will take place on January 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

The Intermediate course exams will similarly be divided into two groups: Group 1 on January 6, 8, and 10, and Group 2 on January 12, 15, and 17, 2025.

The Foundation course examination will be held on January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2025.

In addition to the regular CA exams, the ICAI will hold the International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT-AT) on January 13 and 16, and the Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical test on January 9, 11, 13, and 16, 2025.

In terms of exam duration, examinations 3 and 4 of the Foundation exam will last two hours, Paper 6 of the Final exam and all INTT-AT examinations will last four hours, and all other exams will last three hours.

The exams will be held in a single shift from 2 to 5 pm, with some papers being prolonged until 6 pm.

The ICAI has stated that no exams will be held on January 14, 2026 (Thursday), to commemorate Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/Pongal, which is observed throughout the country.

The registration process for the ICAI CA January 2025 exams will begin on November 3, 2025, and the deadline for submitting examination application forms is November 16, 2025.

Candidates may also apply with a late fee until November 19, 2025.