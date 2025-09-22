Union Education Minister reassures Tamil Nadu of no language imposition under NEP 2020

Explaining the NEP framework, Pradhan said that in Classes 1 and 2, students will study two languages — one being the mother tongue — and from Classes 6 to 10, three languages, with mother tongue being a compulsory subject to be taught in schools.

"Many states have been implementing the three-language policy even before NEP," he added.

Responding to fears of Hindi imposition, Pradhan underlined the value of multilingual learning and expressed his own admiration for Tamil.

"I would like to learn Tamil because it is a vibrant thinking society where Sangam literature was envisioned, Thirukkural was written, and a very innovative economy flourishes. But to understand, I have to learn my mother tongue," he said.