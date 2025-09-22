Union Education Minister reassures Tamil Nadu of no language imposition under NEP 2020

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday, September 20, clarified that the Centre will not impose any language on states under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, according to a report by The New Indian Express.
Speaking at the 'Think India Dakshinapatha Summit 2025' at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, he dismissed concerns as politically motivated, saying, "No language will be imposed by the government of India on any states. They are creating a fear-psychosis in society."
The three-language policy
Addressing Tamil Nadu’s opposition to the three-language policy, Pradhan noted that multi-language learning already exists in the state, with students studying Tamil, English, and Telugu.
"Where is the issue over three languages? It’s your political stand," he remarked, referring to the DMK government.
Explaining the NEP framework, Pradhan said that in Classes 1 and 2, students will study two languages — one being the mother tongue — and from Classes 6 to 10, three languages, with mother tongue being a compulsory subject to be taught in schools.
"Many states have been implementing the three-language policy even before NEP," he added.
Responding to fears of Hindi imposition, Pradhan underlined the value of multilingual learning and expressed his own admiration for Tamil.
"I would like to learn Tamil because it is a vibrant thinking society where Sangam literature was envisioned, Thirukkural was written, and a very innovative economy flourishes. But to understand, I have to learn my mother tongue," he said.
Plea to Tamizhans
Pradhan also insisted that Tamil Nadu must sign the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under the Samagra Shiksha scheme to access central education funds.
On the issue of funds, Pradhan said the MoU, which includes the implementation of the three-language formula under NEP, is yet to be accepted by Tamil Nadu.
“I am ready to provide all kinds of cooperation, but there has to be mutual respect,” he said, adding that even within the state, more than two languages are taught in some schools.
The minister also clarified that Tamil Nadu is receiving funds under other schemes.
“Funds have been released for programmes like Poshan and literacy schemes. This year too, Tamil Nadu has received its due share,” he said.
On the delay in releasing funds under the Right to Education (RTE) Act, Pradhan cited court observations, but assured continued cooperation, referring to his meetings with State Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and Member of Parliament (MP) Kanimozhi.