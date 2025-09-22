Times University Guide 2026: Oxford & Cambridge Universities NOT in top 3 for first time

For the first time, Oxford and Cambridge universities have fallen out of the top three in reputed United Kingdom (UK) university rankings.

For the second consecutive year, the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) was ranked top in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2026, followed by Durham University in third place and the University of St Andrews in second.

For the first time in the 32-year history of the Times university guide, neither the University of Oxford nor the University of Cambridge placed in the top three, finishing in a shared fourth position, The Independent reports.

Cambridge had already dropped to fourth place, whereas Oxford had been rated third the previous year. Last year, St Andrews finished second and LSE rose from fourth to first, pushing both down.

Durham moved up from fifth place last year to be crowned University of the Year 2026 by the publication.

Since 1993 and 1998, respectively, The Times and The Sunday Times have published in-depth university guides. The list is based on a review of graduate prospects, sustainability, research excellence, entry requirements, and student satisfaction with teaching quality and experience.

Cambridge came up at number three and Oxford at number one in The Guardian University Guide 2026, which was released last week.

In addition, LSE was named Russell Group University of the Year, University of the Year for Academic Performance, and joint runner-up for University of the Year for Graduate Employment.