South Calcutta Law College rape case: CCTV, DNA samples confirm main accused’s involvement

Kolkata Police investigating officers stated in their chargesheet that DNA tests confirmed the role of key accused Monojit 'Mango' Mishra in the alleged rape of a student at South Calcutta Law College.

Today, Monday, September 22, police sources reported that the DNA test findings of samples found on the 24-year-old survivor's clothes matched those of the accused. Blood samples were collected from both the survivor and the accused for the DNA test.

The chargesheet was handed to the Court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alipore, naming Mishra, an alumnus of the college, as the main accused, along with three others.

"DNA tests also corroborated the presence of both the survivor and the accused at the crime spot (inside the guard room of the educational institution). The DNA report appears to be one of the important pieces of evidence in this case," the police officer told PTI.

In the chargesheet, police claim that CCTV camera footage acquired from the college premises, as well as two stores located outside, corroborated the crime.

"The footage also showed that the crime spot was inside the guard's room. The role of the other two accused, Pramit Mukherjee and Zaib Ahmed, who stood outside the room, and also that of the security guard, could be seen," the officer said.

He added that investigators were awaiting reports of voice sample examinations collected from the accused persons' mobile phones.

"Once the results are delivered, a supplementary chargesheet will be filed in court," he said.

On June 25, a first-year student at South Calcutta Law College filed a complaint stating that she was gang-raped on campus by an alumnus and two older students.

Police arrested the three suspects for alleged involvement in the crime, as well as the security guard for failing to do his duties.