“Skill-based curriculum to be a formal part of education from Class 6”: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stated yesterday, Sunday, September 21, that the government is thinking of implementing skill-based learning into the Class 11 and 12 curriculum in accordance with the National Education Policy 2020's suggestions.

According to the Union Education Minister, the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 recommends a paradigm shift in learning methods at the proper level.

"We are on the job to introduce skill-based curriculum of Class 11 and 12," he said, at an event at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras, in Chennai.

Pradhan further elaborated on the idea of incorporating skill-based learning into the curriculum, stating that the previous education system was centred on certificates and degrees.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said we need degree and certification but we need to make the students competent also," he said at the Dakshinapatha Summit 2025 at IIT Madras, PTI reports.

"One of the primary recommendation of the NEP 2020 is skill based education," he added.

According to Pradhan, his Ministry is also aiming to implement skill-based learning in the school curriculum, starting as early as Class 6. "Previously, skill-based learning was optional. Skill-based education was a selective. But henceforth skill will be a formal part of education as a subject," he stated.

He even added that the new curriculum for Classes 11 and 12 would break away from the previous patterns of limiting streams to science, commerce, and humanities. "Now, we are planning to introduce skilling also. For example, students may study subjects like Mathematics, Language, Computer Language writing — that is, coding. Drone technology or Artificial Intelligence learning. It is a new era," he said.

"We have to train our youngsters, align our youngsters (with the new curriculum structure)," he added.

Referring to his earlier interaction with some IIT Madras students and some who have launched a startup, Pradhan said, "I am very much thankful to Professor Kamakoti (IIT Madras Director) and his team. They are jointly promoting and facilitating students with special talents".

"There are students who have qualified for JEE Advanced, but somehow, due to their sports activities, could not get into IIT Madras. With the progressive policy recommended by the National Education Policy, a lot of talents from the fields of sports and music are now joining IIT with their choice of subjects," he said.