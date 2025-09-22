NEET PG counselling schedule 2025 to be out soon; Check details here

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is set to announce the counselling schedule for NEET PG 2025 and will soon begin the registration process.
The schedule will be made available on the official website, mcc.nic.in.
How to download the counselling schedule:
Visit the official website: mcc.nic.in.
Navigate to the "PG medical" section.
Click on the "NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule" link under "News and Events."
The schedule will download automatically.
Counselling process:
Registration: Candidates must register by clicking "New Registration 2025" and entering their NEET PG roll number, password, and counselling type.
Choice filling: After registration, students can select their preferred institutes, typically up to three, and lock their choices.
Seat allotment: The MCC will release the seat allotment result, and students must report to their assigned colleges with the required documents for admission.
Dates & information:
NEET PG 2025 result: Announced on August 20, 2025.
Individual scorecards: Available for download from August 29, 2025.
Entrance exam: Held on August 3, 2025, with over 2.42 lakh candidates appearing.
It can be noted that the Supreme Court of India will hear an important petition regarding the transparency of the NEET PG 2025 exam on Tuesday, that is tomorrow, September 23.
NEET PG 2025 candidates had filed a petition challenging the NBE's decision not to release the full question paper along with the answer key.
The apex court had previously directed the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) to publish NEET PG raw scores, answer key, and a detailed normalisation method to ensure exam transparency.However, the board only published the NEET PG question IDs and answers.