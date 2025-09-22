Madras Dyslexia Association: Over 30 Years of Changing Lives for Dyslexic Children

A decade before Taare Zameen Par opened a window of awareness on kids with dyslexia, D Chandrashekar in Chennai was busy on the job.

At a time when one's perception of disabilities was strictly narrowed to the way one looked, a quiet movement was already gaining traction in the city.

Once a concerned parent, the journey of the IIT-Madras alumnus started from home when traditional educational systems failed his own child, who was dyslexic, and he discovered there was a serious lack of support to help children like him. This prompted him to fill a void for specialised learning support, driving him to establish the Madras Dyslexia Association (MDA) way back in 1992.