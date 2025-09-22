India’s Scrabble Prodigy: 14-Year-Old Madhav Kamath Ranks Among World’s Top Players

Scrabble has been a part of Madhav Gopal Kamath’s home for as long as he can remember.

The 14-year-old was first introduced to it at the age of six when he saw his father, Sudhir Kamath, play the game with a friend at home, making completely different words with the same letter tiles.

Madhav was instantly hooked, and his journey with the game that would help him create history began.

Today, he is the number one Scrabble player in the world under the youth category and among the top ten players across categories.