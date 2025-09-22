GST 2.0 rolls out: Two-slab tax regime begins, PM Modi hails ‘savings festival’





Finance minister says...

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the move could add Rs 2 lakh crore to the economy by boosting savings, consumption, and compliance. The move, she said, was aimed at reducing compliance burdens for businesses while improving revenue buoyancy through enhanced compliance and widening of the tax base.



In his 19-minute address on Sunday, the PM said the poor, middle class, farmers, youth, women, and small traders would benefit most. He urged states to strengthen local manufacturing under the banners of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) and 'Swadeshi' (indigenous).Meanwhile, the opposition dismissed the reforms as cosmetic, describing them as a “band-aid on deep wounds” and demanded an apology for taxing essentials under the original framework.