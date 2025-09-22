GST 2.0: Here's what just got cheaper

The revamped GST 2.0 system has been implemented, making around 370 everyday items more affordable for consumers.
This tax reduction is expected to inject an estimated Rs 2 lakh crore into the economy.
Here are some of the key items with reduced or eliminated GST rates:
Zero-Tax Items (0% GST)
Food: UHT milk, khakhras, pre-packaged paneer, and breads like chapatis and parathas.
Health: 33 essential medicines and therapies for conditions like cancer and rare diseases.
Education: School and office supplies like pencils, notebooks, erasers, and maps.
Personal Care: Soaps, shampoos, hair oil, face creams, and shaving cream
Health
Medical Devices: Diagnostic kits and glucometers are now at 5%.
Medicines: The tax on many other medicines has been lowered from 12% to 0%.
Food:
Dry Fruits & Nuts: Almonds, cashews, pistachios, and dates are now taxed at 5% (down from 12%).
Consumer Staples: The prices of items like butter, biscuits, condensed milk, jams, juices, and ice cream have dropped.
Home & Electronics:
Appliances: Air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, and dishwashers are now taxed at 18% (down from 28%).
Housing: Cement is now at 18% (down from 28%).
Services:
Personal Care: Haircuts and salon treatments now have reduced rates.
Wellness: Yoga classes, gyms, and health club memberships are now cheaper.
To offset revenue losses, the government has increased taxes on certain "sin" and luxury items, including cigarettes, pan masala, and large SUVs.