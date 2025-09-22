AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme applications open for faculty members

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) is currently accepting applications for its Industry Fellowship Programme. "Faculty Registration Now Open for AICTE Industry Fellowship Programme - Phase 2.0," a ticket message on the official AICTE website reads.

This fellowship programme will provide internships to 350 faculty members in 2025-26. Eligible individuals should apply through the official portal at ifp.aicte.gov.in by October 15.

To be eligible, candidates must be under the age of 45, and have at least 5 years of teaching experience.

Here are some important dates for applicants to keep in mind:

Portal open to invite applications from faculty members: Till 15th Oct, 2025

Screening/selection/offer letter to faculty members: 1st Nov-15th Nov, 2025

Start of programme: 1st Dec, 2025

AICTE intends to expand it to 1,500 participants annually by 2029-30 in the following emerging industries:

Advanced Materials, Rare-Earth, & Critical Minerals Semiconductors Space & Defence Blue Economy Sustainability & Climate Change Advanced Computing (Supercomputing, AI, Quantum Computing) Next-Gen Communications Smart Cities & Mobility Aggrotech & Food Processing Healthcare & Med-Tech Disaster Management & Resilient Infrastructure Manufacturing & Industry 4.0 Core branches (Mechanical, Chemical, Civil, Electronics and Electrical etc)

Selected faculty will serve as full-time industry fellows for a minimum duration of one year during the 2025-26 academic session.

Once selected, the fellows will be given the following remuneration:

AICTE contribution: Rs 75,000 per month

Industry stipend: Rs 25,000 per month (minimum)

Sponsoring institution salary: As per the existing standards

Fellows will be evaluated quarterly by the fellowship's industry partners four times for a one-year programme and twice for a six-month programme. They will draft an evaluation report that takes into account the programme's goals and the faculty members' acquired skills. The same would be uploaded on the portal and shared with AICTE.

Upon successful completion of the programme, these partners will also provide the faculty member with an experience certificate that details the major skills acquired, areas improved, innovations proposed, undergone, or made, and patents published by the fellowship participant.