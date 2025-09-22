A taste of childhood: This Indian dessert chain brings Doraemon’s iconic DoraCakes to life

Uncle Peter’s Pancakes (UPP), India’s largest pancake brand, has launched a new product: DoraCakes.

You've read that right — this sweet treat is inspired by an iconic cartoon treat that generations of Indians once believed existed only in dreams, ie Dorayaki from Doraemon (localised to DoraCakes in Indian language dubs).

With this launch, UPP aims to "go beyond food innovation to show how storytelling can create cultural relevance, drive sales, and even open up new product categories," the company stated in a press release published on PTI.

Launched through a campaign rooted in nostalgia and carrying the message, “Your favourite snack just got real”, the DoraCakes were accompanied by flyers carrying the lines from the show’s theme song in online deliveries. Customers who walked into the chain’s outlets were also treated to a menu redesigned in the shape of the now-iconic dorayaki.

To add to the nostalgia, Uncle Peter's Pancakes created a giveaway campaign featuring childhood staples among millennials and Generation Z, including Beyblades, bubble tubes, marbles, and Poppins.

Furthering the hype was the price point of the new treat — at just Rs 60, the DoraCakes had more orders, and attracted a larger footfall into UPP’s outlets. Influencer-driven campaigns and user-generated content, in which customers were invited to guess the product and tap into their childhood nostalgia, also generated buzz, the press release said.

“Instead of cannibalising orders, DoraCakes actually lifted our ticket sizes and boosted walk-ins during a traditionally lean month,” said Akashdeep, Founder and Head of Marketing at Uncle Peter’s Pancakes.

“It showed us that when a product carries cultural resonance, it goes beyond price sensitivity and builds incremental value,” he added.