Two teen swimmers spark a grassroots sports revolution for Mumbai girls

At 17 years old, national-level swimmers from Mumbai, Tarini Mazumder and Rabhya Singh, are proving that change doesn't need to wait for age and that it can start with a young belief.

The Grade 12 students are the forces behind F.A.S.T. Rani (Fit, Aware, Strong, Talented – Rani), a grassroots movement aimed at breaking the constraints that bar girls from sports and challenging the notion of what it means for young women to find their strength.

The concept, conceived in the pool and fostered through endless discussions with friends, was straightforward but revolutionary: break down the entrenched stereotypes, fear of safety, and absence of resources hindering girls' participation in sports in India.

"Sports trained us to be persistent, to work in teams, and to appreciate discipline," Tarini explained. "We saw that so many girls never get an opportunity to enjoy those lessons. That is what motivated us to do something about it."

Breaking barriers

The seeds of F.A.S.T. Rani were sown when the two athletes recognised a glaring absence of representation. In one of their first workshops with municipal schoolgirls, they asked students to give them the names of female athletes. The room went silent. "They mumbled off names like Ronaldo and Virat Kohli immediately," Rabhya remembered. "But they couldn't even mention an Indian sportswoman, not Mary Kom, not PV Sindhu. That moment was heartbreaking. It showed us how invisible women athletes still are.”

The experience was a turning point. They assigned the girls a special task: return home and research one female athlete. When the group got together again, the transformation was apparent. "The girls returned with tales of Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, and Dutee Chand," Tarini said. "They were eager to share stories of strength, perseverance, and triumph that they had uncovered. That moment taught us the power of representation and informed our approach moving forward."

This insight now forms the foundation of F.A.S.T. Rani’s via leadership talks, physical education sessions, and storytelling initiatives. In short, ensures that girls are constantly exposed to positive role models and practical opportunities in sport.

The impact

In only two years, F.A.S.T. Rani has grown from an idea into a city-wide movement with real outcomes:

- BMC school physical education: Bi-weekly sessions on nutrition, fitness, meditation, and mental health.

- Partnership with Nanhi Kali: Discovery and mentorship of athletic potential among girls from resource-constrained backgrounds.

- Impact of fundraising: Raising more than ₹2.7 lakh during Daan Utsav with Mukkamaar to provide support to girl athletes.

- Expansion through volunteers: Creation of networks of young volunteers in Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore to promote fitness.

- Role model interaction: Having the likes of Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom, and Paralympian Simran Sharma, who encouraged BMC schoolgirls to envision new aspirations.

"Girls who were once quiet and hesitant now come up to us and say things like, “I want to be an artist” or “I want to be a wrestler.” It’s not just about sports — it’s about having the confidence to follow their dreams, whatever they may be,” says Rabhya.

Bhavina Patel joins the mission

The project now awaits the arrival of Paralympic silver medallist Bhavina Patel, who became India's first-ever Paralympic medallist in table tennis. Patel embodies the very soul of their mission to the young founders.

"Bhavina's journey is what we're all about," Tarini said. "She has overcome barriers that seemed insurmountable and proven that with proper support and unwavering determination, girls can achieve greatness in sports."

The session, planned this month, is likely to inspire hundreds of students, reaffirming belief that courage and strength can overcome even the toughest challenges.

Beyond Mumbai

What began in Mumbai has now branched out to Chennai, Pune, and Bangalore. As it enters its new chapters, the project grows its reach; impacting more schools, more girls, and more families. Its founders dream of F.A.S.T. Rani as a national movement, one that gets girls into sport and keeps them there through mentorship, training, and access to competitive programs.

Our bigger picture," she said, "is to make girls normal in sports. We want there to be a world where no girl has to 'justify' playing, where her wanting to run, swim, or wrestle is not questioned, but celebrated."

Beyond the game

At the center of F.A.S.T. Rani is the belief that sport is something beyond physical conditioning. It is about constructing resilience, autonomy, and self-esteem. In societies where girls tend to have narrow perspectives, sport serves as an eye-opener to new vistas.

"Sports have taught us invaluable life lessons like teamwork, perseverance and hard work," Tarini said. "We believe these qualities are transformative, and we're passionate about using athletics as a way to instill these qualities in the girls we work with. We want to create an environment where every girl has the opportunity to discover her strength.”

The program has also created a community among the participants. By preparing girls to be volunteers and leaders it makes the mission both locally driven and sustainable. “In the coming years, we see F.A.S.T. Rani becoming a platform that not only introduces girls to sports but also supports them through training, mentorship, and opportunities to pursue it at higher levels," says Rabhya.

Every girl deserves her crown

F.A.S.T. Rani is yet in its initial years, but its effect is impossible to deny. From schools in Mumbai to community centers in Bangalore, the initiative has generated discourses around equality, opportunity, and power.

Founders are aware that there are still problems. Stereotypes, poor infrastructure, and funding shortages are rooted. But they are unshaken. As Tarini said: "We're creating this movement one girl, one plank, one story at a time. It will take patience, but we think every step counts."

Their dream is bold and simple: an India in which girls don't grow up believing sports are "not for them," but rather embracing them as a natural, honoured part of their lives.

"Every girl is a queen," the founders frequently say to their listeners. "Every girl deserves her crown."