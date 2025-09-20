NIOS theory exam schedule announced for Class 10, Class 12

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has published the Class 10 and 12 theory exam schedule for 2025. The NIOS Class 10 (secondary) and Class 12 (senior secondary) theory exams will begin on October 22 and continue until November 28.

Practical exams will be conducted much earlier, beginning on October 14 and continuing till November 18. The practical results will be issued by November 25.

The official announcement further confirms that "there will be no change in the dates of examination," and students will not be charged any additional fees at the exam centres.

It further states that "the NIOS mark-sheet-cum-certificate and migration-cum-transfer certificate will be issued to the students who clear both practical and theory exams" and will be sent by post if exams are cancelled at any centre.

How to Check the NIOS Date Sheet 2025:

Visit the official website, nios.ac.in .

On the homepage, select either 'Date sheet (Abroad) of Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses - Oct/Nov 2025' or 'Date sheet (All India) of Public Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary Courses - Oct/Nov 2025.'

The PDF will open; go through it thoroughly and download it.

Save the PDF for future reference.

The board has said that the results for the September-October 2025 theory examinations will be announced within seven weeks of the exams' completion. Students should be aware that the board will not address individual questions about the actual result date. The results will only be available on the official NIOS website.