NCERT launches free SWAYAM courses for class 11, 12 exam preparation

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has announced free online courses for Class 11 and 12 students through its SWAYAM website, which would help them prepare for their board exams.

The registration process for this initiative will start on September 22, 2025.

According to the official schedule, students may register for these courses until February 20, 2026. The deadline to register for the examination is March 2, 2026, and the final assessment will take place on March 3, 2026, NDTV reports.

The initiative includes key subjects, including economics, chemistry, and mathematics, among others. The courses will be delivered by experienced NCERT professors and are intended to provide conceptual clarity and a comprehensive understanding of the subject. Each course will continue for 24 weeks, making it a comprehensive supplement to classroom instruction.

Here are the subjects available:

Class 11: Accounting, Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Physics, Psychology, and Sociology

Class 12: Biology, Business Studies, Chemistry, Economics, English, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, and Sociology.

The learning modules have been broken into smaller, more manageable units, allowing students to study at their own pace. The online approach is specifically designed to reach learners in rural places.

Students who score 60 per cent or more in the final exam will receive a certificate of completion from NCERT.