Maharashtra cracks down on Ladki Bahin discrepancies: Two-month ultimatum for digital verification

The Maharashtra government has issued a strict directive mandating electronic Know Your Customer (e-KYC) verification for all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana within a two-month timeframe.

A Government Resolution released Thursday evening, September 18, 2025, stipulates that eligible women must undergo verification and authentication procedures to continue receiving their monthly financial assistance directly into their bank accounts.

The directive warns that failure to complete Aadhaar authentication will result in benefit suspension, with mandatory annual e-KYC requirements thereafter.

This decisive action follows the state's discovery of approximately 26.34 lakh ineligible recipients who fraudulently accessed the monthly allowances, including male beneficiaries. The welfare program currently serves between 2.25 to 2.30 crore women across the state.

The ongoing fraud

The scheme, launched ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, provides Rs 1,500 monthly to qualified women aged 21-65 years. Post-election scrutiny revealed significant irregularities, prompting systematic beneficiary list reviews.

Earlier removals included five lakh ineligible recipients in February 2025, followed by 2,289 government employees, and shockingly, around 14,000 men who had illegally claimed benefits.

State Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare announced the availability of e-KYC facilities through the official portal ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in .

She emphasised the process's simplicity and necessity for maintaining scheme transparency while ensuring legitimate beneficiaries continue receiving support, as noted by The Indian Express.

The minister highlighted that completing this verification will also facilitate access to other government welfare programs in the future, making it a comprehensive identification system for eligible recipients.