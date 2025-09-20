IIM Kozhikode’s online MBA programmes top India, Asia in QS 2026 rankings

The Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) has achieved a remarkable feat with its Executive Post Graduate Programme (EPGP) – Kochi Online MBA, debuting at 53rd globally in the QS Online MBA Rankings 2026. It secured the top spot in India and Asia, and 5th in the Asia-Pacific region.

The programme also tied for 1st globally in “Class Experience”, highlighting IIMK’s excellence in delivering a superior digital learning environment, as per an official release by the institution.

Strong performance across MBA programmes

IIMK’s flagship MBA programmes also shone in the QS 2026 global rankings:

- PGP-BL (Business Leadership): Ranked in the 201–250 global band, with an Asia rank of 30, employability at 131–140, Value for Money at 141–150, and thought leadership at 141–150.

- PGP (Management): Climbed to 141–150 globally in QS Masters in Management 2026 (from 151+ in 2025), with employability at 95, thought leadership at 73, and an Asia rank of 12.

- PGP-Finance: Placed in the 201+ global band in QS Masters in Finance 2026, with employability at 111–120, thought leadership at 131–140, and an Asia rank of 12.

Global recognition and leadership

IIMK continues to earn acclaim for employer trust, high ROI, and diversity. Prof Debashis Chatterjee, Director, IIM Kozhikode, stated: “The outstanding debut of our EPGP Kochi Online MBA in the global top-60, ranked #1 in India and Asia, is a proud milestone for IIM Kozhikode and for India. Designed with inclusivity and academic rigour at its core, the programme demonstrates how high-quality executive education can be made globally accessible. Equally heartening is the recognition earned by our PGP, PGP-BL, and PGP-Finance, which collectively showcase the breadth and strength of our offerings. These rankings reaffirm IIM Kozhikode’s resolve to democratize world-class management education, while delivering strong employability outcomes, diversity, and exceptional ROI across learning formats. We are preparing leaders for a borderless and dynamic world.”