IIM Ahmedabad & Symbiosis campuses make Dubai a top education destination for Indians

Dubai is rapidly emerging as a top location for Indian higher education institutes seeking worldwide expansion. The recent opening of the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad's (IIM Ahmedabad) first overseas campus in Dubai International Academic City is a watershed moment in this trend.

The development emphasises Dubai's desire to expand its worldwide presence by providing Indian universities with a combination of academic excellence, cultural proximity, and strategic placement.

According to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) 2024-2025 report, Indian students account for 42 per cent of all international higher education enrolments in Dubai.

With a 20 per cent increase in total higher education enrolments in Dubai over the last year, 42,026 students are now enrolled in Dubai's higher education sector, a record high, as noted by The Tribune.

According to a press release from IIM Ahmedabad, Dubai's Education 33 (E33) strategy intends to have overseas students account for 50 per cent of the overall student body by 2033.

"The inauguration of our Dubai campus marks a pivotal moment in IIMA's journey. This expansion allows us to bring the Institute's academic excellence and thought leadership to a truly global platform," said Prof Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad.

The establishment of IIM Ahmedabad's Dubai campus is part of a larger trend of Indian higher education institutions opening overseas campuses in Dubai.

Symbiosis Dubai, the first Indian university in the UAE to launch with full programme accreditation by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), also commemorated its first anniversary with a grand celebration at Taj Dubai, Business Bay.

Along with the celebration, the institution held its Orientation Day for the 2025-2026 academic year, welcoming new students.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Government of India, was also part of the events.