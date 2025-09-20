GST 2.0 a tax revolution, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Sitharaman pointed out that GST registrations have grown from 65 lakh in 2017 to 1.5 crore at present. Revenues have risen from Rs 7.19 lakh crore to more than 22 lakh crore over the period.

"If GST had truly been a cruel burden as alleged, then its registration and revenue base would not have expanded so significantly" she said.

She also highlighted that decisions in the GST Council were taken collectively by state finance ministers, cutting across party lines.