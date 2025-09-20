Empowering students with AI: State-by-state initiatives

As Artificial Intelligence (AI) becomes an integral part of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) curricula, Indian states are also pioneering initiatives to bring AI and coding into classrooms.
Here’s how some states are leading the way:
KARNATAKA
Karnataka plans to modernise education with experimentation-based learning in AI, robotics, and astronomy. It is opening 500 AI-focused public schools and has begun training teachers through workshops
KERALA
Kerala was the first state to add AI to its school curriculum in 2024. From Class 7, students learn applications of AI through small projects, while younger classes are introduced gradually. The state has also revised ICT textbooks and is working on a state-owned AI engine for schools.
DELHI
Delhi has integrated coding for Classes 1 to 8, focusing on computational thinking and problem-solving. The government is strengthening digital infrastructure by providing devices and high-speed internet in government schools.
MAHARASHTRA
Maharashtra launched a comprehensive AI policy in April 2025. Its curriculum includes coding and robotics for Classes 1 to 8 with activity-based learning, while also piloting AI-powered early education programmes in rural areas.
TAMIL NADU
From the 2025–26 academic year, Tamil Nadu will introduce AI and coding for Classes 6 to 9. The syllabus, prepared by SCERT with expert input, will be backed by teacher training and partnerships with tech firms like Microsoft.