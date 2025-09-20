Eco-Clubs in Telangana schools to lead awareness on green causes

” Written by Meghna Nath for The New Indian Express

In an effort to instill behavioural change among students and encourage them to contribute to environmental protection, Eco-Clubs have been set up in government and private schools. These clubs aim to enhance awareness not only through sapling plantation but also by motivating students to actively participate in conservation, including reducing carbon footprints, protecting natural resources, and adopting sustainable practices.

In Telangana, Eco-Clubs have been introduced for students of classes 6 to 9. Each club consists of a student representative, their parents, the class teacher, and the school principal. The initiative, first launched in 2023, has now been integrated nationwide under Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0, rolled out on World Environment Day by the Ministry of Education and aligned with Mission LiFE. The campaign encourages students to plant a sapling in their mother’s name, blending emotional tribute with environmental responsibility.

Almost all schools in the state have set up Eco-Clubs this year, drawing a huge response from districts. However, many schools in Hyderabad face challenges due to rented premises lacking space. As a result, students have been asked to plant saplings at home and share photographs through WhatsApp, some teachers said.

Speaking to TNIE, Madhusudhan, president of Telangana Recognised School Managements Association (TRSMA), said, “We have been conducting several activities to raise awareness about environmental protection. After the Centre made it mandatory for all educational institutions, Eco-Clubs have been started. In private schools under TRSMA, we have promoted sustainable practices such as banning plastic, sending collected plastic to recycling units, and encouraging rooftop plantations.”

The government schools are also taking the initiative forward. Vivek Reddy, a teacher from Kukatpally, said, “Eco-Clubs provide a platform for students to take part in tree plantation drives.

We have set up clubs recently and planned awareness campaigns and other activities promoting sustainability.”

