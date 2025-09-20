Delhi: Bomb threats at three different schools, DPS Dwarka closed for the day

Multiple schools in Delhi received bomb threats this morning, Saturday, September 20, causing alarm and forcing a quick response from police and bomb disposal squads, officials said.

Delhi Public School (DPS) in Dwarka, Krishna Model Public School, and Sarvodaya Vidyalaya are among the schools that have reported getting threats, according to officials.

Bomb disposal and police teams were dispatched to the campuses. Students and staff were evacuated as a precaution, officials told PTI.

“We are thoroughly checking the campuses. Nothing suspicious has been found yet,” a senior police officer said, adding that search operations were continuing at the affected schools.

Police are examining the origins of the threats and whether they were part of a coordinated effort to cause panic.

Following the threats, DPS Dwarka's management declared that the school will be closed for the day, citing "unavoidable circumstances." The decision also resulted in the delay of midterm exams scheduled for today, as noted by Hindustan Times.

The incident follows a string of similar false threats against educational institutions in the city.

On September 9, the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) in New Delhi received a bomb threat via email, prompting a precautionary evacuation. Following a comprehensive inspection by the Bomb Disposal Squad, the premises were certified secure.