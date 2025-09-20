Blazing meteor lights up Delhi night sky in a mesmerising display

A stunning light show lit up the Delhi sky on Friday night, September 19, 2025, when a bright meteor streaked across the darkness before breaking into pieces, leaving people across the National Capital Region amazed and excited.

As noted by India Today, the brilliant flash was seen across several cities including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, and even as far as Aligarh. The whole event lasted just a few seconds but was bright enough to outshine the city lights.

Videos of the moment quickly spread on social media, showing a bright trail shooting across the night sky before splitting into smaller glowing pieces. People described it as looking like a "shooting star explosion," with many saying it was the brightest meteor they had ever seen.

Meteor that breaks apart

Space experts said this was most likely a bolide — a type of meteor that breaks apart when it enters Earth's atmosphere because of the intense heat and friction. While meteors happen regularly, such a bright display visible to so many people is quite rare.

Scientists said there was no need to worry about damage since most meteors burn up completely before hitting the ground.

The American Meteor Society had noted earlier that September is a busy time for smaller meteor showers, though bright meteors like this can appear anytime.

People’s experience

People across Delhi NCR said the flash was visible for only a few seconds but was bright enough to light up the night sky. Some also said they heard a faint rumbling sound afterward, though this hasn't been officially confirmed.

Authorities haven't reported any impacts, but people who love watching the sky called it a once-in-a-lifetime space show.