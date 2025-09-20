“Action saved lives”: US police in statement on their shooting of Telangana techie

The Santa Clara Police Department (SCPD) issued a statement the day after 32-year-old Telangana techie Mohammed Nizamuddin of Mahbubnagar was shot and killed by United States police in Santa Clara, California.

On September 3, at around 6.18 am, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a residence on the 1800 block of Eisenhower Drive, which involved a quarrel between two roommates.

The caller stated that one person had been stabbed. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe the officer's actions stopped additional harm and may have saved lives, The New Indian Express reports.

The first officer to arrive went to the front door, announced themselves, and kicked open the locked door to make a crisis entry. When the police entered, he discovered four people in the corridor, including the suspect straddling the victim.

Despite vocal commands, the suspect raised a knife at the victim, forcing the officer to shoot four times, wounding the suspect. The other two individuals were safely led outside, and the officer remained with the suspect until backup arrived.

Both the suspect and the victim were sent to hospitals. The suspect was pronounced dead at 7.22 am, while the victim, who had several stab wounds to his hands, chest, lung, and abdomen, was subsequently discharged.

Officer Robert Allsup, who is trained in crisis intervention, discharged his firearm during the encounter. His body-worn camera was turned on throughout the incident. The County of Santa Clara Office of the Medical Examiner is still attempting to find and inform the next of kin.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco stated on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was devastated by Nizamuddin's death and is in contact with local authorities and the family to offer consular assistance.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family in this difficult time," according to the statement.