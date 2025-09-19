TNPSC Group 4 results 2025 to be declared soon for 3,935 vacancies: Check details here

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will soon announce the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination – IV (Group IV Services) held under Advertisement No. 07/2025.

Once released, candidates can check and download their results from the official website: tnpsc.gov.in .

The objective-type, OMR-based exam was conducted on July 12, 2025, and witnessed participation from lakhs of candidates across Tamil Nadu. The Group 4 exam remains one of the most popular recruitment drives in the state, as it opens doors to a wide range of posts including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, Steno-Typist, and Bill Collector in various departments.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill 3,935 vacancies, making it a crucial opportunity for aspirants looking for government jobs in Tamil Nadu.

How to check TNPSC Group 4 results 2025

Once the results are declared, candidates can download them by following these steps:

Visit the official website: tnpsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Group 4 Results 2025 link

Enter your login credentials (Registration number, Date of Birth, etc.)

Submit the details to view your result

Download and take a printout for future reference





What happens after results are declared

Candidates who qualify will move on to the next stage of the recruitment process, which may include document verification and counselling before final appointment. TNPSC will release a detailed schedule for further rounds after the result announcement.

Group 4 services are considered a stepping stone for many aspirants preparing for state government jobs, as the roles offer stability, career growth, and the opportunity to serve in key administrative positions across Tamil Nadu.

For the latest updates, cut-off marks, and merit list details, candidates should regularly visit the official website and keep an eye on notifications.