SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 start tomorrow: Check exam schedule, rules HERE

The State Bank of India (SBI) will be conducting the Clerk Preliminary Examination 2025 from Saturday, September 20. The exams will be held on September 20, 21, and 27 across multiple centres to fill 5,180 clerical posts.

Hall tickets have already been released on the official website: sbi.co.in , and candidates must download and print them before heading to the centre.

What to expect?

The preliminary test will be one hour long and will include:

English Language: 30 questions

Numerical Ability: 35 questions

Reasoning Ability: 35 questions

A negative marking system is in place; one-fourth of the marks for a question will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Do’s and don’ts

SBI has issued several dos and don’ts to ensure a smooth and fair exam process:

Carry essentials: Printed admit card and an original government-issued photo ID (Aadhaar, PAN, Passport, Driving Licence, Voter ID, etc.) along with a photocopy. Both will be checked at the exam hall.

Biometric check: Keep your hands free of mehendi, ink or chemicals to avoid issues during biometric verification.

Reach on time: Late entry is not permitted, so plan your travel to arrive early.

Avoid prohibited items: Phones, smartwatches, pagers, and any electronic devices are strictly banned.

Avoid unfair practices: Any attempt at impersonation, cheating, or misbehaviour may lead to disqualification and a ban from future SBI exams.

Candidates are advised to double-check their exam centre details on the admit card and follow all instructions carefully.