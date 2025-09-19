RRB NTPC Graduate Level result 2025 released; here’s how to check

The Railway Recruitment Boards will announce the RRB NTPC Graduate Level Result 2025 in due time. Candidates who took the Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) examinations will be able to view their results on the official website of the regional RRBs from which they applied.

From June 5 to June 24, 2025, RRBs held recruitment exams in the Computer-Based Test (CBT) format. There were 100 questions, each worth one mark.

The exam also included negative marking, which deducts one-third of the total marks allotted to a question for each incorrect response.

Following this, the provisional exam answer key was released on June 1, and the objection window concluded on July 6, 2025.

Meanwhile, the board is anticipated to reveal the cut-off scores and scorecard alongside the results.

Candidates can download the results when they are released by following the methods outlined below:

Visit the official RRB website.

On the home site, select the link to view the RRB NTPC Result 2025.

To log in, enter your credentials and click submit.

Examine the result displayed on the screen.

Download the results and retain a printout for future reference.

RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level positions as part of this recruitment campaign. There are 1736 vacancies for Chief Commercial/Ticket Supervisor, 994 for Station Master, 3144 for Goods Train Manager, 1507 for Junior Account Assistant/Typist, and 732 for Senior Clerk/Typist.

The candidates who cleared the CBT-I examination will be required to give the CBT-II examination, which is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on October 13, 2025.