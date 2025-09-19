NITI Aayog's five-point Al strategy for Viksit Bharat

The NITI Aayog has released a new report called Al for Viksit Bharat: The Opportunity for Accelerated Economic Growth.

The report explains how India can use artificial intelligence (AI) to speed up its progress toward becoming a developed nation.

It highlights that India needs to grow at 8% every year to achieve the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and AI can play a central role in reaching this goal. The document gives a clear roadmap with five main steps for India's AI journey.