Kazakh teen goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza sets Champions League record with penalty save

Teenage goalkeeper Sherkhan Kalmurza saved a penalty on his UEFA Champions League (UCL) debut in Kazakhstan's Football Club Kairat on Thursday, September 18, becoming the youngest player to do so.

Kalmurza made several other excellent saves but was unable to avert a 4-1 loss against Sporting Lisbon of Portugal in the Kazakh club's debut in Europe's top club competition.

Kalmurza, at 18 years and 96 days old, was the tournament's third youngest goalkeeper, according to UEFA, Associated Press reports.

He also became the second youngest player in history to save a penalty, trailing only Mile Svilar of Benfica, who was 18 years and 65 days old when he stopped Anthony Martial's chance for Manchester United in 2017.

It was still 0-0 when Sporting Lisbon captain Morten Hjulmand sent him the wrong way, but Kalmurza stretched and blocked the penalty kick with his right leg in the 21st minute.

One of the goals conceded by Kalmurza was scored by another teenager on the opposing team, striker Geovany Quenda, who dribbled past numerous defenders before completing the rout at the age of 18 years and 141 days, becoming the youngest Portuguese player to score in the Champions League.