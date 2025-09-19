JKSSB JE exams postponed AGAIN | Electrical exam on October 25, Civil exam on November 2

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has once again postponed the recruitment examinations for Junior Engineer (JE) posts in Electrical and Civil streams.

According to the revised schedule, the JE Electrical OMR-based written exam will now be held on October 25, 2025, while the JE Civil exam is scheduled for November 2, 2025.

In its notification, JKSSB stated that admit cards for JE Electrical will be available from October 20 on the official website, jkssb.nic.in , while JE Civil admit cards can be downloaded from October 27.

Exam delays and reasons

The JE Electrical exam was initially slated for August 24 across 35 centres. However, allegations of a paper leak forced its cancellation. Although the exam was completed at 34 venues, it could not be held at one centre, prompting the board to scrap the entire test. It was later rescheduled for September 21, but has now been pushed to October 25.

Similarly, the JE Civil exam, first scheduled for August 31 and then moved to September 7, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions across the Union Territory.

Recruitment details

Through this recruitment drive, JKSSB aims to fill 800 Junior Engineer vacancies, including 292 posts in Electrical and 508 posts in Civil. Both examinations will be conducted in an OMR-based format.

JKSSB has advised candidates to regularly check its official website for updates on admit cards, exam schedules, and other related notifications.