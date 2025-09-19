“Facing racial discrimination in the USA”, says old post of Telangana techie shot dead by US police

Mohammed Nizamuddin, a 30-year-old Telangana native, was allegedly shot dead by police in Santa Clara, California earlier this month, following an alleged altercation with his flatmate. His family, which lives in Mahabubnagar, reported that Nizamuddin had previously claimed he was a victim of racial discrimination and workplace harassment in the United States of America, The New Indian Express reports.

According to Santa Clara police, officers responded to a 911 call on September 3 about a fight between two roommates. When the officers arrived, they discovered that the conflict had escalated, with Nizamuddin, one of the two roommates, allegedly stabbing the victim and pinning him to the ground.

Police Chief Pat Nikolai stated in a video statement that the police issued numerous verbal commands, which were ignored. When one officer spotted Nizamuddin reportedly bringing a knife down on the victim, he fired four times. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Before the incident, Nizamuddin took to social media and alleged that he was facing racial discrimination, wage theft, wrongful termination, and harassment from his employers and others in the USA.

He also claimed he was about to be evicted and was suffering from food poisoning, and he accused his former employers of continuing to harass him with the help of a "racist detective team."

His father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, stated that the family was notified about the incident by a friend of Nizamuddin. He requested assistance from the Indian authorities in returning his son's mortal remains home.

Nizamuddin has been working as a software engineer in the United States after obtaining his Master's degree there.