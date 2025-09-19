DUSU Polls Result 2025: ABVP leads in three key posts | Results expected anytime now

The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections is underway today, September 19, at the Multipurpose Hall, University Sports Stadium, North Campus.

As per a report by India TV, a close contest is being witnessed for all four top posts, President, Vice-President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, between the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), and the Left alliance of SFI-AISA.

As per data available after two rounds of counting, ABVP is leading in three out of four key posts, including President, Secretary, and Joint Secretary, while NSUI has gained an early lead in the Vice-President race.

Post-wise leads after Round 2:

President: Aryan Mann (ABVP) is leading with 3,222 votes. NSUI’s Joslyn Nandita Choudhary trails with 1,242 votes.



Vice-President: Rahul Jhansla (NSUI) leads with 3,137 votes, while ABVP’s Govind Tanwar is at 1,202 votes.



Secretary: Kunal Choudhary (ABVP) is leading with 2,683 votes against independent candidate Kabir (1,753 votes).



Joint Secretary: Deepika Jha (ABVP) is ahead with 2,437 votes, followed by NSUI’s Lavkush Bhardana with 1,953 votes.



This year, 60,272 students cast their vote, recording a voter turnout of 39.36 per cent, nearly 4 per cent higher than last year’s 35.2 per cent.

Chief Election Officer Raj Kishor Sharma said the counting process is expected to take 18 to 20 rounds before winners are officially declared. “Counting was scheduled for 8 am, and we have started the process. A large number of staff have been deployed, and results will be declared once all rounds are complete,” he told PTI.





Last year, NSUI made a dramatic comeback by clinching the president and joint secretary posts for the first time since 2017, while ABVP won the vice-president and secretary posts.

Allegations of EVM tampering

The elections have not been without controversy. Earlier today, NSUI alleged that ABVP indulged in EVM tampering.

NSUI national president Varun Choudhary said, “When I went to North Campus to meet NSUI candidates, we saw the ABVP presidential candidate putting ink and signing next to ABVP candidates' names. The DU administration itself admitted it. As Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi is indulging in vote theft, similarly, ABVP is indulging in vote theft through EVMs,” PTI reported.

Heavy security has been deployed across North Campus to ensure smooth counting and prevent clashes between rival student groups.

The final results are expected by noon today.