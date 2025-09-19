Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates three academic curricula

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday formally launched three new academic curricula — NEEEV (New Enterprise and Entrepreneurship Development Scheme), Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti (National Policy), reported Anup Verma of The New Indian Express.

She said the initiative marks a revolutionary step in education, designed not only to impart academic knowledge but also to empower students with life skills, entrepreneurship, emotional intelligence, and responsible citizenship.

The Directorate of Education, Delhi, has developed these curricula. Speaking at the launch, Gupta said the purpose is to prepare students for the future by combining academic learning with essential life skills and civic responsibility. The new courses have been introduced across all government schools in Delhi for millions of students, with the broader aim of nation-building.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the curricula are intended to instil a business mindset in children from an early age, introduce them to artificial intelligence (AI), and enable them to become competent and self-reliant. “The goal is to shape students not merely as job-seekers but as future job-creators,” she said.

Through the Science of Living curriculum, children’s personalities would be refined in all aspects, while nurturing sensitivity and compassion towards society. Gupta added that the curricula have already been shared with teachers and form a key component of Seva Pakhwada (Fortnight of Service). The Chief Minister further assured that there would be no shortage of resources for schools, whether in terms of toilets, laboratories, playgrounds, or other facilities. She reiterated that her priority is not large infrastructure projects but the creation of better schools and quality education.

She urged teachers to carry forward the mission so that government schools set new benchmarks, produce capable citizens and contribute to nation-building. Gupta asserted that government schools would not lag behind private institutions but would excel, nurture talent and build a stronger future. She also announced that the initiative would remain ongoing, with more programmes to be introduced in coming months.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood urged teachers to support effective implementation of the curricula and spread awareness in the teaching community. He said every student is not merely a learner, but also a potential future Prime Minister, scientist, entrepreneur, judge, soldier, artist, teacher, or leader. “The strength of a nation does not lie in its buildings or military power, but in the character, values, and responsibility of its citizens,” he said.

Sood added that education must not remain confined to academics. Children should also be taught about good touch and bad touch, responsible mobile use, traffic rules, and civic sense, so they grow into responsible citizens. He noted that government education had lagged in past years due to political and marketing reasons, but is now being restored to its rightful place, added TNIE.