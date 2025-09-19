Chai, clean walls & a shift in DUSU poll vibes

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections saw a refreshing departure from the traditional campaigning, with a more laid-back, yet vibrant atmosphere on campus on Thursday.
Students, many dressed in an unofficial election uniform of white shirts and blue jeans, swapped the usual sunroof rallies for chai sessions, gathering around round tables and engaging in discussions about the future of their university, reported Ifrah Mufti of The New Indian Express.
The day also marked a shift in the visual landscape of the university. Polling stations were largely free of election flyers and the walls, usually plastered with posters and graffiti, were notably clean. The absence of large, tinted-window cars was another departure from the norm, adding to the more subdued, yet lively vibe on campus. First-time voters appeared particularly engaged, with long queues forming outside many colleges as the first phase of voting kicked off around 8.30 am.
Despite a slow start, the turnout gained momentum after 11 am, with students lining up even past the 1 pm cutoff. For many, key issues like fee hikes, lack of affordable accommodation and enhanced security during college fests were top of mind. Menstrual leave was also highlighted as an important issue for female students, added TNIE.
Rashmi, a first-time voter from the Law Centre II, said, “While all the organisations make similar promises, what matters is the ideology they follow. ABVP and NSUI have different ideologies, and it’s up to us to analyse these.”
Amidst the growing crowds, the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed early victory, stating they would sweep all the seats. They also accused the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) of attempting to create drama out of fear of defeat.
Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University and DUSU’s Patron, made an unexpected visit to polling stations, overseeing the arrangements and ensuring smooth proceedings. Over 600 police personnel were deployed across the campus, with 67 election observers keeping a close eye on the voting process.
Voting began at 8:30 am at seven stations in 36 colleges and departments across North Campus and continued till
1 pm. Voting on the South Campus was also completed in the first half of the day, while in eight evening colleges, polling started at 3 pm and continued till evening.