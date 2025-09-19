CBSE reminds schools to verify student data for 2026 board exams; correction window open till Oct 27

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a fresh reminder to all affiliated schools, emphasising the need for accurate and error-free submission of student details for the 2025–26 Class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The advisory comes ahead of the final deadline for submitting the List of Candidates (LOC), which serves as the official record for students eligible to appear for the exams next year. CBSE said this step is crucial to avoid last-minute problems for students and schools during the examination process.

Key instructions from CBSE

Schools have been instructed to carefully cross-check every entry before submission. The board has highlighted three critical areas of focus:

Names: Student, parent, and guardian names must exactly match entries in the school’s admission and withdrawal registers.

Date of Birth: Must be recorded as per school records with no discrepancies.

Subject Selection: Combinations must conform to CBSE’s scheme of studies, and correct subject codes must be used.



Special attention has been advised for frequently confused subjects such as Hindi-A (002), Hindi-B (085), Mathematics Standard (041), and Mathematics Basic (241). Data for Children With Special Needs (CWSN) must also be accurately updated to ensure appropriate exam provisions are made.

Correction window and verification drive

CBSE has provided schools with a facility to revise details even after payment of the exam fee. Once the final data is submitted, schools will receive a Data Verification Slip for each candidate.

If errors remain, a data verification drive will be held between October 13 and 27, 2025, during which schools must provide supporting documents such as admission registers for corrections to be accepted. No changes will be permitted beyond this window.

The board has warned that any mismatch in names, dates of birth, or subjects could affect students’ eligibility to sit for the exams or create problems when issuing mark sheets and certificates.

CBSE’s latest reminder follows a similar circular issued on September 11, reinforcing the importance of timely and accurate submissions for the smooth conduct of the 2026 board exams.