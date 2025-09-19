Afghanistan: Taliban gov't bans internet as part of drive against "immorality"

A Taliban drive to "prevent immorality" is spreading across Afghanistan, with more districts losing access to fibre-optic internet after the country's commander issued a blanket ban on the technology.

It is the first such ban issued since the Taliban took control in August 2021, and it prevents Wi-Fi internet from being used in government offices, the business sector, public institutions, or households. However, mobile internet continues to function well. Officials claim alternatives are being sought "for necessities."

On Tuesday, September 16, the northern Balkh province reported a Wi-Fi shutdown, with reports of major disruptions across the country. On Thursday, officials in the east and north reported that internet connectivity had been cut off in Baghlan, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Nangarhar, and Takhar provinces.

Siddiqullah Quraishi of the Nangarhar Culture Directorate verified the shutdown to The Associated Press. The governor's office in Kunduz posted a message to an official WhatsApp group.

Internet shutdown sparks condemnation

The Afghanistan Media Support Organisation strongly opposed the restriction and expressed its worry.

“This action, carried out on the orders of the Taliban’s leader, not only disrupts millions of citizens’ access to free information and essential services but also poses a grave threat to freedom of expression and the work of the media,” it said.