When will SSC MTS admit card 2025 be released? Exam from September 20 to October 24

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is yet to release the admit card for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2025.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website, ssc.gov.in , for updates.

The Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted between September 20 and October 24, 2025. This recruitment drive aims to fill 8,021 vacancies, including 6,810 Multi-Tasking Staff posts and 1,211 Havaldar posts.

SSC MTS admit card 2025: How to download?

Once released, candidates can download their hall ticket by following these steps:

Visit the official SSC website – ssc.gov.in

Click on the admit card link for SSC MTS 2025

Enter your login credentials on the next page

Submit and download your admit card





Details mentioned on SSC MTS admit card

The hall ticket will carry key information such as:

Candidate’s name, roll number, registration number, and date of birth



Exam date, time, reporting time, and exam centre details



Candidate’s father’s name, signature, and photograph



Important exam-day instructions





Candidates must verify all details carefully to avoid any issues on exam day.

The SSC MTS exam will be held in two mandatory sessions (Session I and II) on the same day. The paper will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions.

To ensure wider participation, the exam will be conducted in Hindi, English, and 13 regional languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri (Metei/Meithei), Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.