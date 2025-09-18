UPSC releases Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains 2025 exam schedule, check dates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially released the timetable for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains Examination 2025.

According to the notification, the IFS Mains will be held from November 16 to November 23, 2025, across multiple centres in India.

The exam will be conducted in two sessions daily, with each paper carrying a duration of three hours.

Only those candidates who have qualified in the UPSC IFS Prelims 2025 are eligible to appear for the Mains. The detailed schedule, including subject-wise dates and timings, has been published in PDF format on the official UPSC website: upsc.gov.in .

The IFS Mains examination is a crucial stage in the recruitment process for the prestigious Indian Forest Service. It tests candidates on a mix of General English, General Knowledge, and two optional subjects related to forestry, agriculture, engineering, or allied sciences. Those who clear the Mains will move on to the final stage, the Personality Test (Interview).

Candidates are advised to download the official schedule from the website and start their preparation accordingly. It is also recommended to keep track of further updates, including admit card release dates, on the UPSC portal.