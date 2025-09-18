Union Education Ministry engages EY to vet India Rankings 2025

India Rankings 2025 released by the Union education ministry a fortnight ago was vetted by a private consultancy firm-the first such instance since the inception of the prestigious rankings in 2015.

Global consulting firm EY, currently associated with various government projects, was entrusted with the task.

Multiple sources privy to the matter told this newspaper that the decision to rope in EY for double verification of data was taken in the backdrop of an in-explicable surge in rankings by some institutions and the shocking slump registered by a few others.