Trump administration cancels millions in education grants, affecting schools and colleges across US

The United States (US) Department of Education has stepped up its cancellation of federal education grants, cutting millions of dollars from programs that support arts instruction, literacy, special education, and college readiness, as reported by The Times of India.

Major programs affected

At least nine college readiness programs, nearly 20 American history initiatives, multiple literacy projects, and dozens of arts education efforts have received “non-continuation” notices. Several teacher training pipelines, centers for students who are deaf and blind, parent support groups for children with disabilities, and desegregation initiatives have also been hit.

The Department has said the cancellations are part of its focus on “merit, fairness, and excellence.” Some notices point to potential violations of civil rights law under the administration’s interpretation.

Higher education hit

Universities have also seen $350 million cut from minority-serving institution funds. Foreign language and regional studies programs have been scaled back, fellowships remain on hold, and $52 million in migrant education grants are now tied up in litigation. Earlier freezes disrupted funding for teacher training, mental health services, and after-school programs.

Grant recipients have seven days to appeal cancellations, but reversals are rare unless ordered by a court. Congress continues to backfill some programs through the budget process, but many remain inactive despite being funded on paper, added TOI.