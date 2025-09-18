No victory procession after DUSU results: HC

In a move aimed at maintaining law and order during the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday imposed a strict ban on victory processions across the national capital following the announcement of results on September 19, reported Ifrah Mufti of The New Indian Express.

For the first time in DUSU election history, no victory march will be allowed, as announced by Chief Election Officer (CEO) Professor Raj Kishore Sharma. Professor Sharma explained that this new rule was incorporated into the DUSU election guidelines this year, in response to past incidents of public disturbances during such celebrations. “The HC took cognizance of this provision and issued strict instructions to enforce it,” he said, stressing that the decision aims to prevent any form of public disorder or disruption linked to election-related activities.

The directive was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela. While the court emphasised that it was “not interfering with the election process itself,” it retained the authority to intervene if elections were not conducted in an orderly manner. “If the September 18 polls don’t take place in satisfactory order, we may stop the functioning of office-bearers,” the bench warned.

The court asked police, DU officials, and the civil administration to take “all possible and permissible steps” to ensure smooth polling and strict adherence to the new guidelines. The decision reflects growing efforts to institutionalise a peaceful and transparent electoral process.