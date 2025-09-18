Ministry mandates screening of PM Modi-inspired film 'Chalo Jeete Hein' in schools

The Ministry of Education has instructed all schools across India to screen the short biopic Chalo Jeete Hein for students from September 16 to October 2. The directive, issued through a circular from the Department of School Education and Literacy, has been sent to the Education departments of all states and Union Territories, reported The New Indian Express.

The 32-minute Hindi film, released in July 2018, is directed and written by Mangesh Hadawale. It portrays the early life of a boy named Narendra, inspired by Swami Vivekananda, who later dedicates his life to serving others. The film received the National Award for Best Non-Feature Film on Family Values at the 66th National Film Awards.

Integration with Prerana program

According to the circular, the film is a regular feature in the Ministry’s Prerana: An Experiential Learning program, which has reached 650 districts. The program emphasises values-based education, and Chalo Jeete Hein is screened to promote reflection on key themes.

Without referencing the Prime Minister, the circular highlights the film’s alignment with Swami Vivekananda’s values, quoting, “Only those who live for others actually live.” It further states, “The film is inspired by true events and embodies the nine binary values and quote of Swami Vivekananda.” The Ministry believes the film will encourage students to reflect on character, service, and responsibility.

The circular notes, “The film can also serve as a case study for moral reasoning, and support the goals of social emotional learning, developing empathy, self-reflection, critical thinking and inspiration.” The screening aims to foster these qualities among students, aligning with the broader objectives of the education system.