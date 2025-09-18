LSR students demand apology from retired diplomat over ‘misogynistic’ comments in lecture

A lecture at Delhi University’s Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College for Women by retired diplomat Deepak Vohra has sparked controversy, with the students’ union accusing him of making “misogynistic” and “derogatory” remarks during the session.

The talk, titled Unstoppable India 2047, was organised on September 11 by the BA Programme Department and was intended to explore India’s future in policy and diplomacy, as reported by PTI.

In an official statement, the LSR Students’ Union alleged, “The address was marked by comments that were not only divisive but also misogynistic, derogatory... Such statements have no place in an academic institution, and their delivery on our campus was a direct violation of our values and intellectual standards.”

Students object to remarks

According to the union’s statement, one of the remarks they found objectionable came when Vohra allegedly said he wished to be “reborn as a man” after the principal suggested that he should be “reborn as a woman” to study at LSR.

“This revealed a mindset that reflects a deeply ingrained misogyny. We demand a public apology from him,” the union stated.

Vohra did not respond to a request for comment on the allegations, added PTI.

The students’ union has called Vohra’s remarks a violation of LSR’s intellectual standards and said such views have no place in an academic setting. Their demand for a public apology has amplified a broader discussion on maintaining inclusive and respectful dialogue during campus events.