KU places curbs on admission of students involved in criminal cases

Students who misuse the waiver of upper age limit for enrollment in higher educational institutions and secure admission in colleges, mainly to carry out student union-related activities, may find the going tough. The University of Kerala has issued directives to its affiliated colleges to reject admission applications of students against whom criminal cases have been lodged.

A meeting of the admission monitoring committee, chaired by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, has decided to direct colleges to demand an affidavit from students during admission stating that they have not been involved in criminal activities or debarred from examinations. “The decision has been taken in the wake of numerous complaints from affiliated colleges,” Dr Kunnummal told the TNIE.

The regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC) had waived the upper age limit for admission in higher educational institutions, apparently to arrest the dwindling Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) across the country.

However, it has been found that student union leaders who complete a particular course use this waiver to get re-admission for another course to ensure their continued presence on the campus for years. “In some cases, political parties handpick local leaders who had discontinued studies years ago and get them enrolled in colleges.

The main aim is to contest the college union election. These students make their presence felt on the campus especially during clashes with rival student unions,” said a university source.

College principals had raised the matter with the university after it was found that majority of these students who get themselves re-enrolled are accused in criminal cases due to their involvement in violent clashes and destruction of public and college property.

“Such students use the spot admission facility provided by colleges to fill vacant seats as the scrutiny is low,” said the source. The affidavits to be given by the students seeking re-admission will be thoroughly scruntised and in case the particulars are found to be false, strict action, including expulsion from the college will be taken.

“College principals will be empowered to take stern action against such students in consultation with the college council. In case the student has a complaint, her or she can approach the university,” a senior university official said.

Recently, a student had secured re-admission in another subject after being debarred for three years for indulging in malpractices at Government College, Kariavattom. The university had cancelled the re-admission after the matter was brought to its notice.