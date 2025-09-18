Here’s how you can study in Hungary for FREE!

Hungary is providing a unique opportunity through the Stipendium Hungaricum Scholarship, which permits international students to pursue higher education in Europe without paying tuition fees. Scholars also receive a monthly stipend and health insurance coverage.

The scholarship is available to students from countries that have a bilateral agreement with Hungary. In India, nominations are handled by the Ministry of Education, or other authorised agencies.

How to apply

Candidates must apply through the official webpage, stipendiumhungaricum.hu.

Applications must include a motivation letter, academic transcripts, proof of language competency, and a valid passport.

In addition, applicants must register with the specified sending partner in their own country.

Who is eligible

To be eligible for the programme, an applicant must meet the following requirements:

Citizenship of a qualified partner nation.

Relevant academic qualifications for the chosen program.

Minimum age of 18 at the time of admission.

What selected applicants get

If selected, candidates of the programme will receive the following benefits:

Full tuition fee waiver.

Monthly stipend of around HUF 43,700 (around Rs 22,000) to cover living expenses.

Health Insurance & access to Hungary's public healthcare services.

Application dates

Unfortunately, the application deadline for the 2025-2026 academic year for Indian students has already passed in January 2025. However, candidates can look out for the 2026-2027 academic year application, which is expected to open in November 2025 and close in January 2026.